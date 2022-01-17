IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday

03:56

Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Monday. Even though the celebrated actor passed away before the new year, she is still being widely celebrated. Movie theaters across the country are now showing “Betty White: A Celebration,” with tributes from family, friends and famous co-stars pouring in to honor her life.Jan. 17, 2022

