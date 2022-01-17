Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday
03:56
Share this -
copied
Betty White would have turned 100 years old on Monday. Even though the celebrated actor passed away before the new year, she is still being widely celebrated. Movie theaters across the country are now showing “Betty White: A Celebration,” with tributes from family, friends and famous co-stars pouring in to honor her life.Jan. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain
01:52
Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia
02:13
Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77
01:48
Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle