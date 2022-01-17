Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

Friends and family gathered in Los Angeles on Friday to say their final farewell to Bob Saget, including John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Kathy Griffin and "Full House" co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen. His widow, Kelly Rizzo, posting on Instagram, "If you were in his life, you knew he loved you." NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022