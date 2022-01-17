Free COVID tests to start shipping this week

There is early evidence that the latest coronavirus wave may be peaking in some parts of the country, but health officials are warning more hospitalizations and deaths could still be ahead. Meanwhile, federal relief for testing may be coming this week, as households across the nation will be able to order up to four at-home COVID tests starting on Wednesday. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022
