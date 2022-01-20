Francia Raisa on co-starring alongside Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’
04:18
Share this -
copied
Francia Raisa, who plays Valentina in the new ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel, dishes on working with Hilary Duff, Josh Peck and more. She also shares what viewers will love about ‘How I Met Your Father,’ now streaming on Hulu.Jan. 20, 2022
Now Playing
Francia Raisa on co-starring alongside Hilary Duff in ‘How I Met Your Father’
04:18
UP NEXT
Voice actor behind Bart Simpson reflects on ‘The Simpsons’
06:51
‘Cheer’ stars on season two, fame and why viewers connect with the show
03:42
‘Shop All Day’: January reset
25:03
Fran Drescher on why every human should own a dog
04:09
Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries