In this episode of “My Pet Tale,” the star of “The Nanny” reflects on sharing the screen with her first dog, Chester, and talks adopting her husky, Angel Grace. “I rescued her just days before lockdown, and then she rescued me,” Drescher said.Jan. 12, 2022
Fran Drescher on why every human should own a dog
