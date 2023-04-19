Judge to decide if Pentagon leak suspect should remain jailed
01:57
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin fully cleared to get back on the field
02:28
Why turbulence on flights is more common and expected to worsen
02:50
Netflix announces end to its DVD service after 25 years
02:26
Pentagon to testify at UFO hearing in Congress
02:33
Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Black teen set to be arraigned
02:11
2 Texas teens shot after accidentally approaching the wrong car
02:04
Video shows NYC parking garage collapse that killed 1, injured 5
01:51
Secret Service apprehends tiny White House intruder
00:26
Now Playing
Fox News settles Dominion defamation suit for nearly $800M
04:53
UP NEXT
New app helps fight food waste and brings it to those in need
05:11
Small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on the environment
04:11
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time since 2018
02:47
Docuseries on Menendez brothers reveals new developments
04:08
Pizza delivery man helps police catch thief by tripping the suspect
00:35
Florida’s DeSantis proposes building a prison next to Disney World
02:12
NY homeowner kills driver who made wrong turn into driveway
00:30
Montana passes bill making it illegal to download TikTok
06:04
Body cam footage of Jeremy Renner accident released
02:07
Grand jury declines to charge officers in shooting of Jayland Walker
02:11
Fox News settles Dominion defamation suit for nearly $800M
04:53
Share this -
copied
Fox News has agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million, one of the biggest defamation payouts in history, over the false claims it aired about the 2020 election. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports and senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett provides analysis for TODAY.April 19, 2023
Judge to decide if Pentagon leak suspect should remain jailed
01:57
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin fully cleared to get back on the field
02:28
Why turbulence on flights is more common and expected to worsen
02:50
Netflix announces end to its DVD service after 25 years
02:26
Pentagon to testify at UFO hearing in Congress
02:33
Homeowner who shot 16-year-old Black teen set to be arraigned
02:11
2 Texas teens shot after accidentally approaching the wrong car
02:04
Video shows NYC parking garage collapse that killed 1, injured 5
01:51
Secret Service apprehends tiny White House intruder
00:26
Now Playing
Fox News settles Dominion defamation suit for nearly $800M
04:53
UP NEXT
New app helps fight food waste and brings it to those in need
05:11
Small lifestyle changes to make a big impact on the environment
04:11
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy for second time since 2018
02:47
Docuseries on Menendez brothers reveals new developments
04:08
Pizza delivery man helps police catch thief by tripping the suspect
00:35
Florida’s DeSantis proposes building a prison next to Disney World
02:12
NY homeowner kills driver who made wrong turn into driveway
00:30
Montana passes bill making it illegal to download TikTok
06:04
Body cam footage of Jeremy Renner accident released
02:07
Grand jury declines to charge officers in shooting of Jayland Walker