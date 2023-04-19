IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fox News settles Dominion defamation suit for nearly $800M

04:53

Fox News has agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $800 million, one of the biggest defamation payouts in history, over the false claims it aired about the 2020 election. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports and senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett provides analysis for TODAY.April 19, 2023

