Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

The January 6th committee is widening it’s investigation, requesting the testimony of one of Donald Trump’s top television allies, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. The Committee revealing it’s in possession of text messages between Hannity and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Meanwhile former President Trump has canceled his planned Jan. 6th address, as Capitol police prepare for the anniversary of the insurrection. NBC’s senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2022