IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burgers, hot dogs, oh my! Cook up the ultimate BBQ with TODAY All Day’s BBQ Bash Marathon

  • Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

    08:06

  • Willie Geist gets Minionized for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:49

  • Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

    03:00

  • Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, dies age 98

    02:31

  • Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain

    04:41

  • Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of days

    00:38

  • Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council

    00:34

  • Bodycam footage to be released in Ohio shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:04

  • Biden spends July 4 at Camp David after difficult week

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Fourth of July celebrations plagued with travel troubles, stormy weather

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Jon Favreau on new series ‘Prehistoric Planet’, creating Baby Yoda

    08:34

  • What legal protections could be next?

    04:02

  • How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights

    03:42

  • Clela Rorex, clerk who granted gay marriage licenses, dies at 78

    02:05

  • Manager fired after mistakenly selling gas for 69 cents a gallon

    05:18

  • Birthday girl celebrates in Hawaii with Sunday Mug!

    01:05

  • Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Pro-life movement’ never changed public opinion

    04:05

TODAY

Fourth of July celebrations plagued with travel troubles, stormy weather

02:23

On the eve of the Fourth of July, holiday plans across the country are competing with stormy weather, rising gas prices and cancelled or delayed flights. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY.July 3, 2022

Has your flight been canceled or delayed? Here’s what to do

  • UP NEXT

    Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

    08:06

  • Willie Geist gets Minionized for Sunday Mug Shots!

    01:49

  • Dog interrupts big soccer match with urgent need for belly-rubs

    03:00

  • Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, Medal of Honor recipient, dies age 98

    02:31

  • Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain

    04:41

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All