Four US service members killed during NATO exercise in Norway
01:43
Four U.S. troops were killed overnight in an aircraft crash during a NATO exercise in Norway. U.S. officials say the crash was most likely weather related and emphasized the routine training had nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. NBC’s Courtney Kube reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022
