IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie learns to cook kid-friendly meals with help from Siri Daly on TODAY All Day

  • How save money on spring break as prices rise

    03:19

  • Prince William and Kate mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean

    02:22

  • Texans trade Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns

    00:35

  • Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas ties for 5th place in NCAA Nationals

    01:31

  • Sheriff’s deputy dies in Texas wildfire

    00:20

  • Alaska Congressman Don Young dies at 88

    00:24

  • Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages

    03:03

  • Russia escalates bombing of civilian targets amid food shortage

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Four US service members killed during NATO exercise in Norway

    01:43
  • UP NEXT

    This middle school basketball phenom has 18 college offers

    04:32

  • Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is

    01:53

  • Lia Thomas becomes 1st transgender athlete to win NCAA championship

    01:32

  • What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'

    04:09

  • Ukrainian young professionals displaced by war speak out

    02:40

  • Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next trip

    02:46

  • Meet the Indiana cheerleaders who saved a March Madness game

    02:30

  • Dr. Ashish Jha named new COVID czar, talks new sub variant

    04:14

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner to be detained in Russia 2 more months

    00:22

  • At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

    00:26

TODAY

Four US service members killed during NATO exercise in Norway

01:43

Four U.S. troops were killed overnight in an aircraft crash during a NATO exercise in Norway. U.S. officials say the crash was most likely weather related and emphasized the routine training had nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. NBC’s Courtney Kube reports for Saturday TODAY.March 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    How save money on spring break as prices rise

    03:19

  • Prince William and Kate mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the Caribbean

    02:22

  • Texans trade Deshaun Watson to Cleveland Browns

    00:35

  • Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas ties for 5th place in NCAA Nationals

    01:31

  • Sheriff’s deputy dies in Texas wildfire

    00:20

  • Alaska Congressman Don Young dies at 88

    00:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All