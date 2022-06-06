IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Founding Bon Jovi band member Alec John Such dies at 70

Founding Bon Jovi band member Alec John Such dies at 70

00:31

Bassist Alec John Such, a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died at 70. “Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly,” Bon Jovi said in a statement.June 6, 2022

Founding Bon Jovi bass player Alec John Such dies

