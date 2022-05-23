IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Formula arrives in US, reserved for babies with allergies and hospitals

02:55

The first Operation Fly Formula aircraft touched down in Indianapolis Sunday, carrying over 70,000 pounds of hypoallergenic Alfamino infant and junior formula. The shipment is designated for children with cow's milk allergies and requires a prescription, so store shelves will still be empty. NBC's Jo Ling Kent reports for TODAY.May 23, 2022

