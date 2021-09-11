Former White House chief of staff Andy Card recalls George W. Bush speaking with a bullhorn at ground zero
Andy Card, who was chief of staff for former President George W. Bush on Sept. 11, recalls the moment when the president traveled to ground zero and spoke to first responders amid the ruins. “I think it was one of the most dramatic impromptu statements ever made by a leader, and it did cause us all then to give up our other labels and say, ‘We’re Americans.’”Sept. 11, 2021