Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee
01:38
The Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will not be hearing from a key witness Wednesday after Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows abruptly called off his appearance. NBC senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2021
