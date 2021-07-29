IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Al is taking viewers behind the scenes in Tokyo in new TODAY All Day special

TODAY

Former Team USA gymnast talks about Suni Lee, Simone Biles and more

03:20

Retired gymnast Dominique Moceanu, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team in 1996, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about Suni Lee’s gold medal win in the women’s all-around event after the withdrawal of Simone Biles. “I always knew she had the potential,” Moceanu says of Suni Lee. “I’m just so excited for her.” She adds, “Right now, Simone is making a decision that could be beneficial to her future.”July 29, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All