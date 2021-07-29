Former Team USA gymnast talks about Suni Lee, Simone Biles and more

Retired gymnast Dominique Moceanu, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team in 1996, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about Suni Lee’s gold medal win in the women’s all-around event after the withdrawal of Simone Biles. “I always knew she had the potential,” Moceanu says of Suni Lee. “I’m just so excited for her.” She adds, “Right now, Simone is making a decision that could be beneficial to her future.”