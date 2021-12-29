IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid remembered after his death at 82 03:02
Flags at the Capitol are at half mast Wednesday in honor of the passing of former Senate majority leader Harry Reid. The 82-year-old died Tuesday after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. NBC chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell looks back at his life and legacy.
