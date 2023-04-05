IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Former President Trump responds to historic criminal indictment

02:36

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his criminal arraignment Tuesday on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up alleged extramarital affairs. In a speech from Mar-a-Lago, Trump lashed out at the prosecution and the judge, calling for the case to be dropped. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.April 5, 2023

