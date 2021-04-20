Former President George W. Bush: Immigration system ‘needs to be reformed’

Visiting TODAY in person, former President George W. Bush talks to Hoda Kotb about immigration. “The system really needs to be reformed and fixed,” he says, calling for “an asylum system that is more robust” and changes to work visas. “It’s an easy issue to frighten some of the electorate,” he says, calling the current Republican party “isolationist, protectionist and to a certain extent, nativist.” He also discusses the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol: “I felt ill … but I was optimistic that we would survive that.” Regarding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, he says he’s “deeply concerned about the plight of women and girls in that country.” He also reveals why many of his paintings are of U.S. veterans and immigrants.