Former police officer Kim Potter testifies in court for shooting of Daunte Wright
02:23
Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday and gave emotional testimony as she described accidentally firing her gun and not her taser, killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Potter faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of first-degree manslaughter. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 18, 2021
