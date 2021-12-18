IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Former police officer Kim Potter testifies in court for shooting of Daunte Wright

02:23

Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday and gave emotional testimony as she described accidentally firing her gun and not her taser, killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Potter faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of first-degree manslaughter. NBC’s Ron Allen reports for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 18, 2021

