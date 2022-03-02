IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former police detective shares simple tips for securing your home

NBC's senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to show how to beef up home security and keep your family safe from burglaries with the help of former NYPD detective Mike Sapraicone. Sapriocone says to make it as difficult as possible for thieves to break in by making sure all windows and doors are locked, make sure your security system is up to date, remove packages from the front of your home as soon as possible and leave lights on inside to make it look like you're home.March 2, 2022

