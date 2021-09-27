Former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi talks about challenges facing working women

As a woman of color and an immigrant, Indra Nooyi did not have an easy journey to becoming the former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. She talks to TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones about the challenges women face balancing the demands of work and family. “I quickly established that I was a force to be reckoned with, that I deserved a seat at the table,” she says, but adds, “If there was a problem at school, I just ran out.”Sept. 27, 2021