Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace

Trent Shelton, former NFL player-turned-motivational speaker, joins TODAY to share wisdom from his new book, “Protect Your Peace.” He says the first step to achieve peace in your life is to set boundaries. He also advises finding a way to disconnect, trusting your vision, simplifying your happiness and more.March 4, 2024
