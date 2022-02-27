IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’

  • The battle for Ukraine: Russian efforts to take Kyiv continue

    Former NATO leader discusses the problems Putin faces in Ukraine

    ‘I don’t need a ride, I need more ammunition’: Zelenskyy proves to be an example of leadership

  • Chuck Todd: Biden should focus on the fight for democracy around the world

  • Trump praises Putin after condemning invasion of Ukraine

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

  • How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

  • Watch: Student athlete born without right leg wins wrestling state championship

  • Fans celebrate 100th, 105th and 112th - in dog years! - birthdays for Sunday Mug Shots

  • ‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist

  • Why are mask mandates falling away now?

  • Tensions escalate with overnight violence along Russia-Ukraine border

  • Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

  • Biden administration pursues diplomacy in Russia-Ukraine conflict

  • Chuck Todd on Ukraine-Russia crisis: ‘We are in this intense game of chicken’

  • ‘New Orleans Four’ members recall horrific scenes of segregation and racism

  • Peter Earnest, agent who helped US win Cold War, dies age 88

TODAY

Former NATO leader discusses the problems Putin faces in Ukraine

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and retired admiral James Stavridis joined Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to talk about the fight for Ukraine. Stavridis said that the Ukrainian military and civilian fighters is putting up a tougher fight than Russia bargained for, and weighed in on what the US can do to help as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stays in Kyiv.Feb. 27, 2022

