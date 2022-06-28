IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

    00:26

  • Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Lawsuits in 8 states challenge legality of abortion trigger laws

    01:45

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

  • Rudy Giuliani allegedly slapped by supermarket employee in NYC

    00:21

  • What impact will abortion ruling have on the midterm elections?

    02:45

  • Contraception, birth control in spotlight after abortion decision

    02:16

  • Fallout grows over controversial Supreme Court abortion decision

    02:42

  • Chuck Todd: ‘Pro-life movement’ never changed public opinion

    04:05

  • Biden kicks off G7 summit as world leaders react to abortion ruling

    03:22

  • Anti-abortion candidate charged with assault at rally

    02:01

  • Taylor Swift, Lizzo speak out after SCOTUS’ abortion decision

    01:13

  • SCOTUS’ ruling forces Mississippi’s only abortion clinic to close

    02:13

  • Biden set to sign historic bipartisan gun legislation into law

    01:20

  • Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

    03:17

  • Biden condemns SCOTUS’ Roe v. Wade decision: ‘This is not over’

    02:37

  • FDA orders Juul Labs to pull all e-cigarettes off US market

    00:28

  • Top justice officials detail Trump's attempts to strong arm the DOJ

    02:46

TODAY

Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

02:16

In a surprise change, the Jan. 6 committee investigating the riot at the Capitol announced it will hold an unexpected hearing on Tuesday. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY that Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to President Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify.June 28, 2022

Jan. 6 panel adds last-minute hearing Tuesday afternoon

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

    00:26

  • Russian missile hits Ukraine mall: Around 20 killed

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    Former Mark Meadows aide expected to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    02:16
  • UP NEXT

    Lawsuits in 8 states challenge legality of abortion trigger laws

    01:45

  • Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders at G7 summit

    00:31

  • Some protests turn violent in wake of abortion ruling

    02:04

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All