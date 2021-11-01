Former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin talks about her new book

Her work as a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton and her marriage to disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner put Huma Abedin in a harsh spotlight, and she has mostly stayed silent. But now she joins TODAY in her first live interview to talk about her new memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.” “The book was amazing therapy for me,” she says. She also says she would not rule out a run for office.Nov. 1, 2021