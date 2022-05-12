IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

  • How to keep kids safe around water: Olympians share tips

    05:55

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 12, 2022

    01:16

  • NYC's new push to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

    04:02

  • Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces

    03:14

  • Should you give your kid a smartphone? Debate grows

    05:35

  • How a bite from a 'lone star' tick can trigger severe allergy to meat

    02:44
  • Now Playing

    Former corrections officer Vicky White heard on panicked 911 call

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Scientists track 1,000-pound great white shark on the East Coast

    02:50

  • Massive baby formula shortage leaves many parents facing a crisis

    03:17

  • Air traffic controller speaks out after helping passenger land plane

    03:51

  • Mega Millions mixup: Host calls wrong number during live drawing

    00:36

  • Frightening moments after plane skids off runway in Houston

    00:18

  • Vote to protect abortion rights fails in the Senate

    00:25

  • Al Jazeera journalist killed in West Bank, sparks worldwide outrage

    02:11

  • Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

    01:08

  • Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

    01:11

  • Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans

    02:21

  • Wildfire along California coast fueled by dry conditions, high winds

    03:09

  • Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation

    03:48

TODAY

Former corrections officer Vicky White heard on panicked 911 call

00:48

In a newly released 911 call, former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White’s panicked voice can be heard urging Casey White to get away on foot during a police pursuit.May 12, 2022

Casey White and Vicky White heard in 911 audio moments before crash and capture

  • UP NEXT

    How to keep kids safe around water: Olympians share tips

    05:55

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 12, 2022

    01:16

  • NYC's new push to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

    04:02

  • Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces

    03:14

  • Should you give your kid a smartphone? Debate grows

    05:35

  • How a bite from a 'lone star' tick can trigger severe allergy to meat

    02:44

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All