Former CIA head John Brennan: I’m ‘concerned’ about medications Trump is taking

John Brennan, former director of the CIA, is out with a new book, “Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad.” He tells TODAY that he is “concerned” about some of the medications President Trump is taking “in terms of additional confusion, aggression, impulsiveness” and says that while distracted by Trump’s health, the White House’s ability to respond to a crisis is “questionable.” He also warns about foreign interference in the 2020 election, saying he believes that “Russian interference played a very important and significant role” in Trump’s Electoral College victory in 2016.