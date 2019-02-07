Former child New Tribes Mission members speak out on alleged sex abuse

Former child New Tribes Mission members speak out on alleged sex abuse07:29
A group of women, whose parents joined the massive Evangelical group known as New Tribes Mission when they were children, open up to NBC’s Kate Snow about the alleged sex abuse they suffered at the hands of missionaries.
5-year-old pulled from collapsed building in Turkey 18 hours later00:24
San Francisco gas explosion destroys 5 buildings00:29
Justice Department launches probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s plea deal03:02
Elizabeth Warren apologizes again for Native American controversy02:37
House Committee launches probe into Trump’s finances, Russia02:10
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admits he wore blackface02:59