IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 storage solutions for all of the problem areas in your home

TODAY

Former CDC director Robert Redfield on renewed questions over COVID-19 origin

02:08

The U.S. set a new single-day record with nearly 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday. This comes as former CDC director Robert Redfield is making headlines, saying he thinks the most likely origin of the coronavirus was from a laboratory. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that’s unlikely, and a WHO report on the origin of the virus is expected to be released as soon as next week. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for Weekend TODAY.March 27, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All