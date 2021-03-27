Former CDC director Robert Redfield on renewed questions over COVID-19 origin

The U.S. set a new single-day record with nearly 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday. This comes as former CDC director Robert Redfield is making headlines, saying he thinks the most likely origin of the coronavirus was from a laboratory. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that’s unlikely, and a WHO report on the origin of the virus is expected to be released as soon as next week. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for Weekend TODAY.