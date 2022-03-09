Putin ‘miscalculated, he thought this would be a cakewalk:' Former ambassador

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch joins TODAY to talk about Putin’s war on Ukraine and if NATO and the West are doing enough to help. “We are doing a lot and we need to keep on doing more,” she says adding, “the administration and NATO do need to look at the possibility of a no-fly zone for humanitarian purposes.” Yovanovitch was appointed in her role as ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 until 2019, when she was recalled by former President Trump.March 9, 2022