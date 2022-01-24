Former AG William Barr has spoken to Jan. 6 committee
Jan. 6 committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson revealed Sunday that the panel has had conversations with former Attorney General William Barr and individuals from the Department of Defense as part of the investigation of the riot at the U.S. Capitol.Jan. 24, 2022
