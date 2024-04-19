IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House set for weekend vote on foreign aid bills
April 19, 2024

House set for weekend vote on foreign aid bills

01:48

Foreign aid bills for Israel and Ukraine are set for a vote this weekend and are likely to pass. This comes as four Democrats joined five Republicans to vote the aid packages out of committee. NBC’s Kristen Welker joins TODAY with analysis. April 19, 2024

