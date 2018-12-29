Forecast: Winter storm hampers holiday travel

Forecast: Winter storm hampers holiday travel02:19
Parts of the country are recovering from a Christmas week storm that dumped snow on the Midwest and brought heavy rains to the South. While this storm is heading out, another one is set to move in. Maria LaRosa has more in the forecast.
NYPD prepped with cameras for New Year’s Eve celebration00:17
Audio recordings shed light on Kevin Spacey’s defense02:31
30 rattlesnakes found under cabin in Texas00:27
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $415 million00:17
Democrats won’t seat House candidate in unresolved North Carolina race00:22
TODAY's Headlines: Dec. 29, 201801:22