Forecast: Winter storm hampers holiday travel

02:19

Parts of the country are recovering from a Christmas week storm that dumped snow on the Midwest and brought heavy rains to the South. While this storm is heading out, another one is set to move in. Maria LaRosa has more in the forecast.Dec. 29, 2018

  • NYPD prepped with cameras for New Year’s Eve celebration

    00:17

  • Audio recordings shed light on Kevin Spacey’s defense

    02:31

  • 30 rattlesnakes found under cabin in Texas

    00:27

  • Mega Millions jackpot soars to $415 million

    00:17

  • Democrats won’t seat House candidate in unresolved North Carolina race

    00:22

  • TODAY's Headlines: Dec. 29, 2018

    01:22

