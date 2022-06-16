IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parked

Ford is recalling nearly three million vehicles over a potential problem of the car rolling even after the driver puts it in park. The recall affects several models including the Escape, Fusion, Edge and more.June 16, 2022

