For US women’s soccer team, Tokyo marks end of an era

The women of U.S. soccer have been a dominant force in the sport for more than a decade. Their quest for gold in Tokyo was derailed by a heartbreaking loss to Canada, but the team rallied to claim bronze after defeating Australia. Before the medal ceremony, TODAY’s Craig Melvin sat down with stars Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. “I feel like I want to keep playing as long as I can and as long as I can play the way that I want to,” Rapinoe says.Aug. 6, 2021