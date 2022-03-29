IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carbonara, gnocchi and alla vodka: Easy restaurant-quality pastas you can make at home

TODAY

For the first time, 2 women lead FEMA and US Fire Administration

05:02

For the first time, the positions of FEMA administrator and the U.S. Fire Administrator are both held by women. TODAY’s Donna Farizan sits down with Deanne Criswell and Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell at the New York City Fire Museum about their work keeping the country safe. Donna also suits up and sees first-hand what it takes to train to be a firefighter.March 29, 2022

