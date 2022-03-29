For the first time, 2 women lead FEMA and US Fire Administration
05:02
Share this -
copied
For the first time, the positions of FEMA administrator and the U.S. Fire Administrator are both held by women. TODAY’s Donna Farizan sits down with Deanne Criswell and Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell at the New York City Fire Museum about their work keeping the country safe. Donna also suits up and sees first-hand what it takes to train to be a firefighter.March 29, 2022
Now Playing
For the first time, 2 women lead FEMA and US Fire Administration
05:02
UP NEXT
Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year
05:32
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times
06:58
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy
05:23
Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win
00:39
British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service