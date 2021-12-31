For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations
For Americans longing for a getaway, many are hopeful that they can make up for lost time and missed vacations in the new year. As 2022 approaches, more people are starting to feel comfortable about traveling due to vaccines, booster shots and pandemic fatigue. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY about the top search destinations and travel outlook for 2022.Dec. 31, 2021
