Football star Deshaun Watson avoids indictment on 9 sexual assault claims

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has avoided indictment on nine criminal sexual assault accusations after a grand jury decision. After the verdict, Watson said “justice was served” and is ready to get back on the football field even as he faces 22 civil lawsuits.
