  • This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning games

    04:52

  • Watch this baby hear her parents clearly for the first time

    01:06

  • Time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statues is opened

    00:55

  • Parents of girl shot dead by LAPD in dressing room call for justice

    02:25

  • Will supply-chain issues get any better in 2022?

    03:13

  • Looking back at John Madden’s life and legacy

    05:47
    Football coach and broadcaster John Madden dies at age 85

    03:01
    Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid remembered after his death at 82

    03:02

  • Holiday travel chaos intensifies

    02:25

  • CDC head discusses decision to cut COVID isolation period in half

    04:42

  • US reaches new record for daily COVID cases

    02:25

  • Cloudy skies forecast for Northeast on New Year’s Eve

    00:53

  • FDA-approved eyedrops could replace your reading glasses

    02:52

  • Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference

    06:46

  • Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise

    00:52

  • Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

    01:59

  • ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

    04:43

  • 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statue

    00:35

  • Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash

    00:34

  • Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood

    00:24

Football coach and broadcaster John Madden dies at age 85

03:01

One of the most recognizable faces of football, NFL Hall of Fame coach John Madden, made a name for himself both on and off the field before his death Tuesday at the age of 85. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 29, 2021

John Madden, legendary NFL broadcaster and Super Bowl-winning coach, dies at 85

