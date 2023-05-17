Fermentation, digestive enzymes and other gut health hacks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion04:17
Now Playing
Fermentation, digestive enzymes and other gut health hacks05:05
UP NEXT
A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause05:50
Teacher surprised after last chemo treatment: See the sweet video00:46
TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY24:37
‘Pre-hab’ strengthening exercises to prevent injuries04:18
Jamie Foxx’s daughter sets record straight on dad’s health00:36
TODAY checks in with Al Roker after his knee surgery03:23
Peloton recalls more than 2M bikes over safety hazard02:06
Malin Åkerman on helping break stigma around kid's mental health04:59
NBC's Morgan Chesky talks high altitude pulmonary edema scare08:27
Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers02:27
FDA votes unanimously for over-the-counter sale of birth control pill02:16
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession09:25
Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS07:18
Everything you need to start an anti-aging skin care routine03:38
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 4001:40
FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill02:52
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts24:22
Mental health checklist: How to seek help or help someone else05:42
Fermentation, digestive enzymes and other gut health hacks05:05
From fermented beet juice to spirulina and coconut oil, Dr. Taz Bhatia joins TODAY with five ways to fuel a healthy gut.May 17, 2023
How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion04:17
Now Playing
Fermentation, digestive enzymes and other gut health hacks05:05
UP NEXT
A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause05:50
Teacher surprised after last chemo treatment: See the sweet video00:46
TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY24:37
‘Pre-hab’ strengthening exercises to prevent injuries04:18
Jamie Foxx’s daughter sets record straight on dad’s health00:36
TODAY checks in with Al Roker after his knee surgery03:23
Peloton recalls more than 2M bikes over safety hazard02:06
Malin Åkerman on helping break stigma around kid's mental health04:59
NBC's Morgan Chesky talks high altitude pulmonary edema scare08:27
Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers02:27
FDA votes unanimously for over-the-counter sale of birth control pill02:16
3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession09:25
Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS07:18
Everything you need to start an anti-aging skin care routine03:38
Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 4001:40
FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill02:52
How to kickstart a healthy lifestyle from Start TODAY members and fitness experts24:22
Mental health checklist: How to seek help or help someone else05:42