Food banks face harsh economic reality ahead of the holiday season
03:38
Share this -
copied
The work of food banks and pantries has never been more essential as the 2021 holiday season sees skyrocketing need. Millions of Americans count on these charities for meals as a safety net in difficult times, but they are facing the same harsh economic realities, including rising costs and shortages, as the rest of the country. NBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Nov. 21, 2021