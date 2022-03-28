New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Tributes poured in over the weekend for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. He died over the weekend at age 50 while traveling with the band in South America. An initial toxicology report found 10 substances in his system, including opioids, THC and antidepressants. He is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.March 28, 2022