IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise 00:48 Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside 00:27 Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time 03:06
Now Playing
New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 02:31
UP NEXT
US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years 02:23 Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars 03:37 Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax' 00:26 Evacuation orders lifted as crews control parts of Colorado wildfire 00:22 Northeast expected to see record low temps as spring begins 01:03 Crews find second black box from plane wreckage in China 00:32 FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot 00:46 Russia shifts strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine 02:41 Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change 02:32 Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts 03:24 Did Biden’s remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip? 02:13 Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech 01:50 Russian missile strikes Lviv, less than 50 miles from Polish border 02:21 Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in marketing fraud suit 00:30 US calls for tougher sanctions on North Korea after missile tests 00:34 Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face 00:43 New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 02:31
Tributes poured in over the weekend for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. He died over the weekend at age 50 while traveling with the band in South America. An initial toxicology report found 10 substances in his system, including opioids, THC and antidepressants. He is survived by his wife, Alison, and their three children. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.
March 28, 2022 Read More Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise 00:48 Coast Guard rescues 70-year-old hiker from Alaskan mountainside 00:27 Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time 03:06
Now Playing
New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins 02:31
UP NEXT
US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years 02:23 Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars 03:37