Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the Foo Fighters, has died at 50 while traveling with the band during a South American tour. Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY. No cause of death has been announced yet.March 26, 2022
Now Playing
Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
01:45
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna get ready for the Oscars with trivia
04:45
Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV
06:22
Steve Kornacki breaks down the 2022 Oscars by the numbers
04:58
Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’
03:34
Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!