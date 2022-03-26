IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

TODAY

Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for the Foo Fighters, has died at 50 while traveling with the band during a South American tour. Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY. No cause of death has been announced yet.March 26, 2022

    Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

