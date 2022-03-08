Florida trooper uses patrol car to block speeding driver
Florida Highway Patrol released dramatic dashcam footage of Trooper Toni Schuck using her patrol vehicle to block a car trying to turn onto a bridge packed with runners. Schuck is now recovering at home after spending a few days in the hospital.March 8, 2022
