8 best sheets and towels to buy in 2022, according to Good Housekeeping

    Florida's Governor DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law

    Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back

TODAY

Florida's Governor DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law

02:18

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill banning classroom instruction around sexual orientation and gender identity into law on Monday. The law applies to kindergarten through third grade. “We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination,” DeSantis said. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.March 29, 2022

Andy Cohen slams Florida’s so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill: 'Spewing hate'

    Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back

