Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Thursday that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. "This will represent the most significant protection for life that's been enacted in this state in a generation,” he says. The law permits women to get an abortion if their life is in danger or if the baby has a fetal abnormality, but it makes no exceptions for rape or incest. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY. April 15, 2022