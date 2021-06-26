Florida building collapse: 2018 report found ‘major structural damage’03:01
New documents released by city officials in Surfside, Florida, reveal that in a 2018 field survey, engineering firm Morabito Consultants uncovered significant structural problems with the condo building that partially collapsed. The report highlighted cracks in concrete and noted that failed waterproofing was causing major damage to a concrete structural slab below the pool deck and entrance. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for Weekend TODAY from Surfside.