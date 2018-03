Florida bridge collapse: First responder ‘couldn’t believe what I was seeing’

Sgt. Jenna Mendez of the Sweetwater Police Department was one of the first emergency responders on the scene of the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Miami. She tells TODAY that “I really wasn’t believing what I was seeing” as she moved into rescue mode and starting trying to help. She says doctors and bystanders immediately started assisting: “It was amazing to see people come together.”