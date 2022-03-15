From medical emergencies to unruly passengers, flight attendants are on the frontlines of everything that happens in the air. NBC’s Tom Costello gets a firsthand look at Delta’s flight attendant training academy aimed at improving passenger safety.March 15, 2022
Former detective shares tips to keep safe amid crime spike
04:33
Coast Guard trying to free container ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay
00:23
Now Playing
Behind the scenes at flight attendant training
03:46
UP NEXT
Ukrainian teachers refuse to stop educating during war
02:24
Drones promoting ‘Halo’ Paramount+ series spook TX residents