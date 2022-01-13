Fitness expert shares recipe for lighter chicken Alfredo

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fitness expert shares recipe for lighter chicken Alfredo04:20
Fit Men Cook founder Kevin Curry joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY with a recipe for a lighter chicken Alfredo bake with cauliflower.Jan. 13, 2022
