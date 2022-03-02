Fitbit recalls smartwatch due to burn risk

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fitbit recalls smartwatch due to burn risk00:26
Fitbit is recalling its Ionic model smartwatch due to the lithium ion battery in the watch overheating, posing a burn hazard. There are more than 70 reports of burn injuries.March 2, 2022
